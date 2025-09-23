Left Menu

SeedlingLabs Revolutionizes Product Development with AI-Native PDaaS Launch

SeedlingLabs has officially launched as an AI-native Product Development-as-a-Service company, addressing the challenge of scaling AI applications. The platform focuses on reliable, secure, and high-performing software development. SeedlingLabs combines AI innovation with human engineering to drive inclusive growth and scale global products effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SeedlingLabs has announced its official launch as a pioneering AI-native Product Development-as-a-Service firm, designed to support startups and product-led enterprises in seamlessly scaling AI applications from Minimum Viable Product to enterprise-grade solutions. The company addresses the challenge of scaling AI tools to meet real-world demands, compounded by a global shortage of specialized AI talent.

With its AI-driven platform and a focus on democratizing software development, SeedlingLabs aims to bridge the gap between rapid AI prototyping and sustainable operations. The company, guided by design thinking and a human-first principle, seeks to empower startups and product companies to innovate while scaling with enterprise-grade quality.

The initiative includes anchoring delivery centers in emerging talent hubs, like their upcoming center in Gangavathi, which is set to hire over 100 engineers by year-end. This strategy is part of SeedlingLabs' vision to combine artificial intelligence with human ingenuity, driving both technological advancement and inclusive growth. The global AI in software development market, as projected by Grand View Research, is set to grow significantly, highlighting SeedlingLabs' timely launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

