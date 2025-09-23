Left Menu

China Targets Tech Giants in Online Content Crackdown

China's cyberspace regulator has summoned ByteDance's Toutiao and Alibaba's UCWeb for content violations, intensifying a government campaign to create a 'clean and healthy' online space. Both platforms face penalties for hosting harmful content, reflecting the regulator's goal of promoting socialist values and curbing violent or hostile sentiments.

Updated: 23-09-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's cyberspace watchdog has escalated its crackdown on tech giants, summoning ByteDance's news platform Toutiao and Alibaba's UCWeb. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has penalized both platforms for disseminating content that disrupts online ecosystem order. The latest disciplinary action aligns with the government's broader strategy to craft a sanitized digital landscape.

Toutiao and UCWeb have been accused of allowing harmful content in their trending topic sections. Specific allegations include Toutiao's dissemination of harmful content and UCWeb's acceptance of entries from non-authoritative sources on sensitive topics like cyberbullying. Both companies are now under orders to rectify these violations immediately.

The CAC's statements emphasized a commitment to rigorous online law enforcement, promising to create a healthier cyberspace. As China's economic challenges persist, the crackdown extends to other sectors, with regulatory bodies probing private enterprises' compliance with laws, including anti-monopoly and e-commerce regulations.

