China's cyberspace watchdog has escalated its crackdown on tech giants, summoning ByteDance's news platform Toutiao and Alibaba's UCWeb. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has penalized both platforms for disseminating content that disrupts online ecosystem order. The latest disciplinary action aligns with the government's broader strategy to craft a sanitized digital landscape.

Toutiao and UCWeb have been accused of allowing harmful content in their trending topic sections. Specific allegations include Toutiao's dissemination of harmful content and UCWeb's acceptance of entries from non-authoritative sources on sensitive topics like cyberbullying. Both companies are now under orders to rectify these violations immediately.

The CAC's statements emphasized a commitment to rigorous online law enforcement, promising to create a healthier cyberspace. As China's economic challenges persist, the crackdown extends to other sectors, with regulatory bodies probing private enterprises' compliance with laws, including anti-monopoly and e-commerce regulations.