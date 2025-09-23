Left Menu

HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Swedish Automotive Giant

HCLTech has renewed and expanded its digital transformation partnership with a prominent commercial vehicle manufacturer from Gothenburg, Sweden. Utilizing its AI Force platform, HCLTech will modernize the client's IT infrastructure over several years. This agreement involves managed services, hyper-automation, and enhanced IT service provisioning to improve operational efficiencies.

Updated: 23-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:48 IST
HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Swedish Automotive Giant
HCLTech has announced a renewed and broadened digital transformation alliance with a key automobile manufacturer based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The firm's move to evolve the manufacturer's IT landscape involves deploying its GenAI-led AI Force platform.

The contract encompasses platform-based managed services, hyper-automation, and full-stack observability, allowing one-click IT service provisioning aimed at elevating operational efficiency and enhancing the experience for both employees and customers, according to HCLTech's regulatory filing.

With a workforce exceeding 223,000 across more than 60 countries, HCLTech offers services in sectors ranging from financial services to healthcare and public services, thereby affirming its significant global presence.

