HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Swedish Automotive Giant

HCLTech has announced a renewed and broadened digital transformation alliance with a key automobile manufacturer based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The firm's move to evolve the manufacturer's IT landscape involves deploying its GenAI-led AI Force platform.

The contract encompasses platform-based managed services, hyper-automation, and full-stack observability, allowing one-click IT service provisioning aimed at elevating operational efficiency and enhancing the experience for both employees and customers, according to HCLTech's regulatory filing.

With a workforce exceeding 223,000 across more than 60 countries, HCLTech offers services in sectors ranging from financial services to healthcare and public services, thereby affirming its significant global presence.