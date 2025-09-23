India's Bold Leap in Drone Defence

In an effort to bolster its air defences, India's military will conduct a significant exercise next month, focusing on drone and counter-drone systems. This move comes in response to heightened tensions with Pakistan, where both countries have accelerated drone development in what is seen as a technological arms race.

The Indian military is preparing for 'Cold Start', its largest drone war games to date, scheduled for early October. Present at these exercises will be officials and researchers from the defence industry. Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha, deputy chief of the Integrated Defence Staff, emphasized the importance of these trials to enhance India's air defence capabilities.

Alongside these exercises, India is progressing on its indigenous 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence shield, anticipated to function similarly to Israel's renowned 'Iron Dome'. This system will integrate drones, counter-drone measures, aircraft, and counter-hypersonic elements, enabling India to stay competitive in this evolving theatre of defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)