SQuAD Celebrates 25,000 Aircraft Wheels Milestone in India

SQuAD Forging India has announced a significant achievement, having produced 25,000 aircraft wheels from its Belgavi, Karnataka manufacturing facility. This milestone highlights the dynamic growth of the aerospace sector in India.

Originally a joint venture between Aequs Limited and Aubert & Duval, SQuAD took five years to manufacture its first 10,000 wheels. However, the company significantly sped up its production capacity, reaching 25,000 wheels within just two subsequent years. This success speaks volumes of SQuAD's dedication to meeting customer needs efficiently and effectively.

Aravind Melligeri, Executive Chairman and CEO of Aequs Limited, emphasized the ability to offer end-to-end solutions. This flexibility has allowed SQuAD to achieve full in-country value addition, showcasing the robust aerospace solutions provided at the Belagavi cluster. The strategic partnership with Aubert & Duval, backed by significant metallurgical expertise, strengthens the venture's position in the promising Indian aerospace market, according to Etienne GALAN, CEO of Aubert & Duval SAS.