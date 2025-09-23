Left Menu

SQuAD Celebrates 25,000 Aircraft Wheels Milestone in India

SQuAD, a joint venture between Aequs Limited and Aubert & Duval, has produced 25,000 aircraft wheels at its Karnataka facility. Achieving the milestone in two years underscores SQuAD's customer focus and highlights its strategic partnership. The facility is equipped for comprehensive aerospace manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:55 IST
SQuAD Celebrates 25,000 Aircraft Wheels Milestone in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SQuAD Forging India has announced a significant achievement, having produced 25,000 aircraft wheels from its Belgavi, Karnataka manufacturing facility. This milestone highlights the dynamic growth of the aerospace sector in India.

Originally a joint venture between Aequs Limited and Aubert & Duval, SQuAD took five years to manufacture its first 10,000 wheels. However, the company significantly sped up its production capacity, reaching 25,000 wheels within just two subsequent years. This success speaks volumes of SQuAD's dedication to meeting customer needs efficiently and effectively.

Aravind Melligeri, Executive Chairman and CEO of Aequs Limited, emphasized the ability to offer end-to-end solutions. This flexibility has allowed SQuAD to achieve full in-country value addition, showcasing the robust aerospace solutions provided at the Belagavi cluster. The strategic partnership with Aubert & Duval, backed by significant metallurgical expertise, strengthens the venture's position in the promising Indian aerospace market, according to Etienne GALAN, CEO of Aubert & Duval SAS.

TRENDING

1
TikTok Tightens Privacy Measures After Canadian Probe

TikTok Tightens Privacy Measures After Canadian Probe

 Global
2
Amit Shah's Mission: Resolving Gandhinagar's Waterlogging Woes

Amit Shah's Mission: Resolving Gandhinagar's Waterlogging Woes

 India
3
USA Cricket Suspended by ICC Amid Governance Issues

USA Cricket Suspended by ICC Amid Governance Issues

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Calls for Aviation Reform at UN Meeting

U.S. Calls for Aviation Reform at UN Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025