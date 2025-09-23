Left Menu

Empowering India: Technology at the Heart of National Self-Reliance

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized India's intrinsic technological prowess, highlighting its importance for achieving self-reliance. He cited the success of ISRO and DRDO as key examples. Pradhan underscored India's leadership in digital economy and internet penetration, attributing these achievements to the nation's tech-driven DNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:58 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has pointed to technology as a cornerstone of India's national identity, urging further investment to solidify its self-reliance and competitive edge globally. Pradhan underscored the accomplishments of the nation's scientists, particularly within ISRO and DRDO, crediting their 'swadeshi' strength for initiatives like Chandrayaan.

Addressing a tri-services academic technology symposium, Pradhan also highlighted the significant strides India has made in the digital economy since Narendra Modi's digital India initiative launched in 2014. He noted that nearly half of the global digital transactions are rooted in India, emphasizing the country's technological prowess.

Pradhan elaborated on India's vast internet penetration and smartphone user base, attributing these milestones to India's inherent technological capabilities. This, he suggests, positions the country as a leader in the digital sphere, demonstrating its DNA-driven technological mindset.

