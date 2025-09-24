Pakistan's Tax Sleuths Go High-Tech: Social Media Under Scrutiny
Pakistan's tax authorities have launched a 'Lifestyle Monitoring Cell' to scan social media for evidence of lavish spending. This initiative aims to track influencers and business figures to address the country's low tax-to-GDP ratio and meet IMF-backed budget goals.
In an effort to tackle one of its most pressing fiscal challenges, Pakistan has rolled out an innovative measure to sniff out tax evaders by closely monitoring social media activity.
The newly-formed 'Lifestyle Monitoring Cell' is tasked with scanning Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to track flashy spenders whose tax filings don't align with their perceived wealth.
This strategic move comes as a direct response to Pakistan's historically low tax-to-GDP ratio and aims to meet stringent budget targets set by the International Monetary Fund.
