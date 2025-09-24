Left Menu

Srini Gopalan: Leading T-Mobile Amid H-1B Visa Turmoil

Indian-American executive Srini Gopalan will become CEO of T-Mobile on November 1, 2025. His appointment follows a controversial USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas signed by President Trump, causing distress among Indian professionals. Gopalan succeeds Mike Sievert and highlights the role of Indian-origin leaders in the US corporate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:01 IST
Srini Gopalan: Leading T-Mobile Amid H-1B Visa Turmoil
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Srini Gopalan has been named the next CEO of telecom operator T-Mobile, amid intense discourse surrounding H-1B visa policies. His appointment, set for November 1, 2025, coincides with a newly imposed USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas by President Trump, stirring unease among Indian professionals relying on such work visas.

Gopalan, currently COO of T-Mobile, will replace Mike Sievert, the incumbent CEO since 2020. With roots in Delhi, Gopalan's academic journey includes Delhi Public School, St. Stephen's College, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. His illustrious career spans leadership roles at companies like Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Bharti Airtel.

Industry experts view Gopalan's elevation as part of T-Mobile's strategic succession planning, reflecting the prominent contributions of Indian-origin executives in the US. The recent visa fee proclamation has alarmed the Indian and American tech sectors, highlighting the critical dependence of technology companies on H-1B visa holders, predominantly from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

 India
2
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.

Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for p...

 India
3
India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

 India
4
Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025