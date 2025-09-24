Srini Gopalan: Leading T-Mobile Amid H-1B Visa Turmoil

Indian-American Srini Gopalan has been named the next CEO of telecom operator T-Mobile, amid intense discourse surrounding H-1B visa policies. His appointment, set for November 1, 2025, coincides with a newly imposed USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas by President Trump, stirring unease among Indian professionals relying on such work visas.

Gopalan, currently COO of T-Mobile, will replace Mike Sievert, the incumbent CEO since 2020. With roots in Delhi, Gopalan's academic journey includes Delhi Public School, St. Stephen's College, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. His illustrious career spans leadership roles at companies like Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Bharti Airtel.

Industry experts view Gopalan's elevation as part of T-Mobile's strategic succession planning, reflecting the prominent contributions of Indian-origin executives in the US. The recent visa fee proclamation has alarmed the Indian and American tech sectors, highlighting the critical dependence of technology companies on H-1B visa holders, predominantly from India.

