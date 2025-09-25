Left Menu

BYD's Strategic Discount: Navigating China's Auto Market

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is offering significant discounts on its second-generation Qin Plus sedans until the end of the year. This move follows previous discounts for other models as the company faces declining sales in China's market amid government scrutiny on fierce competition within the auto sector.

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has announced a 10,000 yuan ($1,403.80) discount on select versions of its second-generation Qin Plus sedans. The offer, valid until the end of the year, was revealed via a social media post on Thursday. This strategic pricing initiative is part of a broader effort by the company to boost sales, following similar reductions announced for other models earlier this year.

Among BYD's top-selling models, the Qin Plus now reflects the company's aggressive pricing strategy intended to counter declining sales in its domestic market. China's auto industry has been under pressure with a fourth consecutive monthly decline in sales as of August. The Qin Plus discounts emerge after an earlier wave of price cuts in May, which included models like the Tang DM-i and Seal 07 DM-i.

Additionally, these pricing tactics unfold against a backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny. Chinese authorities have intensified their crackdown on excessive competition within key sectors, specifically targeting the auto industry. Government guidance aims to curb damaging price wars that have impacted automakers, suppliers, and dealers nation-wide.

