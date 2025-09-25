Left Menu

Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spearheaded discussions with telecom leaders, resolving major concerns in cybersecurity and technology interoperability. While advancements are noted, issues like digital divide and spectrum allocation await review. The focus remains on boosting indigenous manufacturing and shaping policy frameworks before India Mobile Congress 2025.

Updated: 25-09-2025 20:28 IST
  • India

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia recently convened a significant meeting with top telecom service providers and OEMs, noting substantial progress in resolving cybersecurity, spam control, standards, and interoperability issues.

The assembly took place in anticipation of the India Mobile Congress, a premier industry event, drawing participation from key figures such as Reliance Jio's Akash Ambani.

Scindia emphasized ongoing discussions revolving around critical telecom issues, including bridging the digital divide, addressing spectrum allocation, and the viability of fixed-line services. With a focus on indigenous production, he called for coordinated efforts and feedback from stakeholders by October 6, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

