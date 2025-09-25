Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia recently convened a significant meeting with top telecom service providers and OEMs, noting substantial progress in resolving cybersecurity, spam control, standards, and interoperability issues.

The assembly took place in anticipation of the India Mobile Congress, a premier industry event, drawing participation from key figures such as Reliance Jio's Akash Ambani.

Scindia emphasized ongoing discussions revolving around critical telecom issues, including bridging the digital divide, addressing spectrum allocation, and the viability of fixed-line services. With a focus on indigenous production, he called for coordinated efforts and feedback from stakeholders by October 6, 2025.

