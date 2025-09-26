Critical Cisco Vulnerability Exposed: U.S. Government Issues Urgent Warning
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an emergency directive addressing a significant vulnerability in Cisco security devices. Federal agencies have been urged to check their networks and apply necessary updates. The vulnerability is linked with sophisticated cyber attacks, potentially associated with China.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an urgent directive to federal agencies regarding a critical vulnerability found in Cisco security devices. This previously unknown flaw has become a target for hackers, posing a substantial risk to network security.
CISA instructed government cyber teams to identify, examine, and update all affected Cisco devices within a 24-hour window to defend against potential attacks. The directive emphasizes the severe risk that this widespread campaign presents to national security networks.
Cisco revealed the threat is linked with a sophisticated intrusion technique and attributed it to a hacking group tied to China's cyberespionage activities, though China denies involvement. Cisco advises its users to closely follow their guidance to mitigate risks.
