Critical Cisco Vulnerability Exposed: U.S. Government Issues Urgent Warning

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an urgent directive to federal agencies regarding a critical vulnerability found in Cisco security devices. This previously unknown flaw has become a target for hackers, posing a substantial risk to network security.

CISA instructed government cyber teams to identify, examine, and update all affected Cisco devices within a 24-hour window to defend against potential attacks. The directive emphasizes the severe risk that this widespread campaign presents to national security networks.

Cisco revealed the threat is linked with a sophisticated intrusion technique and attributed it to a hacking group tied to China's cyberespionage activities, though China denies involvement. Cisco advises its users to closely follow their guidance to mitigate risks.

