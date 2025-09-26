Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: A New Era of Economic Diplomacy

President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on imported goods, including a 100% duty on branded drugs and a 25% tariff on heavy-duty trucks. These measures influence global trade relations and economic conditions, acting as tools for renegotiating trade deals and pressuring international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:34 IST
President Donald Trump has introduced a fresh series of tariffs on imported goods, targeting a broad range of products. These include a 100% duty on branded pharmaceuticals and a 25% levy on heavy-duty trucks, with implementation slated for next week. Tariffs have been central to Trump's policy during his second term, affecting the international economic landscape and impacting business strategy.

Announcements occurred on Truth Social, lacking clarity on whether these tariffs would augment existing national duties or if nations with trade agreements, like the EU and Japan, would receive exemptions. Japan is currently evaluating the potential impact of these new tariffs. The furniture industry faces additional tariffs, with new charges on kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture.

As markets react, pharmaceutical stocks in Asia have plunged, with significant declines in companies like Australia's CSL and Japan's Sumitomo Pharma. The broader impact of these tariffs underscores the Trump administration's strategy, leveraging tariffs as a foreign policy tool to drive trade negotiations and fiscal revenues.

