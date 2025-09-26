Left Menu

CyberScope Appoints Global Leaders to Bolster Web3 Security Strategy

TAC InfoSec Limited has appointed Geordan Pursglove and Hector Balderas as independent directors to its subsidiary, CyberScope Web3 Security Inc. This move aims to strengthen corporate governance as CyberScope expands in the Web3 security market. The new board members bring expertise in governance, law, and international business scaling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:43 IST
CyberScope Appoints Global Leaders to Bolster Web3 Security Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India – TAC InfoSec Limited, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the appointment of Geordan Pursglove and Hector Balderas to its subsidiary, CyberScope Web3 Security Inc.'s board.

This strategic move is designed to enhance CyberScope's corporate governance as it navigates the rapidly expanding blockchain and Web3 security markets.

Pursglove and Balderas bring significant experience in governance and law, reinforcing CyberScope's capabilities in setting elevated security standards globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
2
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India
3
Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams

Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion...

 Senegal
4
Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025