CyberScope Appoints Global Leaders to Bolster Web3 Security Strategy

Mumbai, India – TAC InfoSec Limited, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the appointment of Geordan Pursglove and Hector Balderas to its subsidiary, CyberScope Web3 Security Inc.'s board.

This strategic move is designed to enhance CyberScope's corporate governance as it navigates the rapidly expanding blockchain and Web3 security markets.

Pursglove and Balderas bring significant experience in governance and law, reinforcing CyberScope's capabilities in setting elevated security standards globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)