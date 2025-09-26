CyberScope Appoints Global Leaders to Bolster Web3 Security Strategy
TAC InfoSec Limited has appointed Geordan Pursglove and Hector Balderas as independent directors to its subsidiary, CyberScope Web3 Security Inc. This move aims to strengthen corporate governance as CyberScope expands in the Web3 security market. The new board members bring expertise in governance, law, and international business scaling.
Mumbai, India – TAC InfoSec Limited, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the appointment of Geordan Pursglove and Hector Balderas to its subsidiary, CyberScope Web3 Security Inc.'s board.
This strategic move is designed to enhance CyberScope's corporate governance as it navigates the rapidly expanding blockchain and Web3 security markets.
Pursglove and Balderas bring significant experience in governance and law, reinforcing CyberScope's capabilities in setting elevated security standards globally.
