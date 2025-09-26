Left Menu

India Unveils Swadeshi 4G Stack, Marks Telecom Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the state-owned BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, featuring indigenous 4G technology developed by Tejas Network, C-DOT, and integrated by Tata Consultancy Services. This initiative propels India into an elite group of countries with homegrown telecom equipment, enhancing digital connectivity for unconnected villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:46 IST
India Unveils Swadeshi 4G Stack, Marks Telecom Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to introduce the state-owned BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack on Saturday. This move catapults India into a prestigious group of nations, including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, that develop and manufacture their own telecom equipment.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the importance of this initiative for the telecom sector, highlighting the rollout of over 97,500 mobile 4G towers by the PM in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The indigenously developed 4G technology from Tejas Network, C-DOT, and Tata Consultancy Services ensures seamless 5G upgrades.

This strategic development will integrate digital services, from e-governance to telemedicine, for 26,700 previously unconnected villages, offering low-cost data services and marking India's emergence as a significant player in the global telecom industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Siemens Healthineers: Transforming Indian Healthcare with Advanced Imaging

Siemens Healthineers: Transforming Indian Healthcare with Advanced Imaging

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds CBI's Approach in TTD Laddu Adulteration Probe

Supreme Court Upholds CBI's Approach in TTD Laddu Adulteration Probe

 India
3
His statement factually incorrect, entirely baseless: MEA on NATO chief Rutte's claims that PM Modi asked for Ukraine plan from Putin.

His statement factually incorrect, entirely baseless: MEA on NATO chief Rutt...

 India
4
ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025

ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025