India Unveils Swadeshi 4G Stack, Marks Telecom Milestone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the state-owned BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, featuring indigenous 4G technology developed by Tejas Network, C-DOT, and integrated by Tata Consultancy Services. This initiative propels India into an elite group of countries with homegrown telecom equipment, enhancing digital connectivity for unconnected villages.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to introduce the state-owned BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack on Saturday. This move catapults India into a prestigious group of nations, including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, that develop and manufacture their own telecom equipment.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the importance of this initiative for the telecom sector, highlighting the rollout of over 97,500 mobile 4G towers by the PM in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The indigenously developed 4G technology from Tejas Network, C-DOT, and Tata Consultancy Services ensures seamless 5G upgrades.
This strategic development will integrate digital services, from e-governance to telemedicine, for 26,700 previously unconnected villages, offering low-cost data services and marking India's emergence as a significant player in the global telecom industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
