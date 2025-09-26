Left Menu

JNH PRESS Expands Global Reach with New Manufacturing Plant

JNH PRESS, a prominent Korean press manufacturer, celebrated its second plant's completion, marking a significant boost in production and R&D. Known for its advanced press technology, JNH PRESS continues to serve global markets, expanding its international presence and product offerings. The company holds 56 patents and certifications.

Seoul | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:57 IST
JNH PRESS, a leading name in press manufacturing in Korea, has announced the completion of its second plant on August 20, 2025, marking a substantial milestone in its strategic expansion. This advancement not only boosts the company's manufacturing capacity but also enhances its research and development operations.

Since its founding in 1983, JNH PRESS has become a cornerstone in the forging and press technology industry, armed with the most advanced 8,000-ton press technology. Its products have received notable certifications such as the UL certification and CE Mark, highlighting its prowess in the global market.

The company's global dealings span over 20 countries, notably supplying top enterprises and showing a significant revenue share from overseas sales. This expansion positions JNH PRESS to further extend its leadership in the industry, capitalizing on cutting-edge automation technologies and smart manufacturing integration.

