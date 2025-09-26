Left Menu

Cybercrime Surge: Data Breach Exposes Vulnerabilities in UK Nurseries

A cybercriminal group, Radiant, breached Kido International's networks, stealing data of over 8,000 children from nurseries in London. Sensitive information was leaked, raising significant concerns about child safety and data privacy. The attack is the latest in a series of ransomware incidents affecting UK businesses this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cybercriminal gang known as Radiant has compromised the personal data of over 8,000 children attending Kido International nurseries in London. The breach has intensified concerns over child safety and data privacy, with hackers publishing names, photos, and contact details on the dark web.

The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating the incident, part of a troubling trend of ransomware attacks targeting UK businesses. Despite the gravity of the situation, no arrests have been made, and inquiries are still in their early stages.

Kido International is among a growing list of British companies hit by cybercrime this year, as authorities and businesses grapple with the increasing threat. Recent attacks have affected major entities such as Marks & Spencer and Collins Aerospace, climaxing in severe operational disruptions and financial losses.

