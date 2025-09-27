Assam Emerges as the Nerve Centre of India's Technological Self-Reliance

Assam is positioning itself as a crucial hub in India's technological advancements, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday. His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G Stack from Odisha.

Sarma emphasized that Assam's role in sectors like telecom and semiconductors is creating employment within the state, alleviating the need for residents to seek work elsewhere. Along with Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, and BSNL CMD A Robert Jerard Ravi, he underscored Assam's integration with the national 'Swadeshi' network.

The Tata Group's semiconductor unit at Jagiroad is part of a larger mission to localize chip manufacturing. Meanwhile, BSNL's plan to establish a data center in Guwahati is set to generate more jobs. Sarma also affirmed the successful realization of a 5G lab at Gauhati University, first promised by Scindia during the Advantage Assam business summit 2.0.