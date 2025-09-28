South Korea's Data Resurrection: Rebooting After Disaster
South Korea is set to resume operations of 551 out of 647 government administrative systems after a significant data center fire. Authorities have already restored 99% of key security equipment and half of the network facilities impacted by the disaster at the National Information Resources Service.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-09-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 06:08 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea plans to resume operations at 551 of its 647 government administrative systems, following the paralysis of online government services due to a fire at a data center, according to media outlet Newsis.
Authorities reported that they have restored 99% of essential security equipment. Meanwhile, at least half of the network facilities disrupted by the major fire at the National Information Resources Service are now operational, Newsis said.
The restoration efforts highlight the challenges and resilience in handling such critical infrastructure disruptions, with a focus on recovering core functions swiftly.
