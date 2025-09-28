CSM Technologies Targets Growth with Exciting IPO Launch

CSM Technologies, a prominent player in digital transformation and GovTech services, has submitted its preliminary documentation to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate an initial public offering (IPO). The Bhubaneswar-based company aims to capitalize on market opportunities through this strategic financial move.

The proposed IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares, notably lacking an offer-for-sale component from existing shareholders. This approach underscores the company's focus on generating new capital for future developments.

Proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards several key areas, including funding growth initiatives, enhancing technological infrastructure, repaying existing debts, and general corporate purposes, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus. With a global presence in countries like the USA, UAE, Canada, Kenya, and Rwanda, CSM Technologies continues to expand its influence in the GovTech arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)