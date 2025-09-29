Saudi Arabia's Billion-Dollar Trump Plaza: Expansion of U.S. Influence

Real estate developer Dar Global has announced its ambitious plans to construct a $1 billion Trump Plaza in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the Trump family business ventures deeper into the Gulf region.

The highly anticipated Trump Plaza Jeddah will feature luxurious residences, serviced apartments, office spaces, and townhouses, according to a statement from Dar Global.

This development comes on the heels of the previously launched Trump Tower Jeddah, cementing a growing trend of Trump-branded properties in Saudi Arabia.