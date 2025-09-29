Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Billion-Dollar Trump Plaza: Expansion of U.S. Influence

Saudi real estate developer Dar Global is set to develop the $1 billion Trump Plaza project in Jeddah. This venture marks the expansion of the Trump family business as it plans to develop premium residences, serviced apartments, office spaces, and exclusive townhouses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:13 IST
Saudi Arabia's Billion-Dollar Trump Plaza: Expansion of U.S. Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Real estate developer Dar Global has announced its ambitious plans to construct a $1 billion Trump Plaza in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the Trump family business ventures deeper into the Gulf region.

The highly anticipated Trump Plaza Jeddah will feature luxurious residences, serviced apartments, office spaces, and townhouses, according to a statement from Dar Global.

This development comes on the heels of the previously launched Trump Tower Jeddah, cementing a growing trend of Trump-branded properties in Saudi Arabia.

TRENDING

1
Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
3
BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

 India
4
Moldova's Democratic Stride: A Victory Against Russian Interference

Moldova's Democratic Stride: A Victory Against Russian Interference

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025