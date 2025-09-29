Left Menu

AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

The Border Security Force has launched an AI and GIS-powered Decision Support System to bolster its command and control capabilities. The system enhances decision-making, integrating GIS data, and employing AI for predictive analysis to better manage borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Enhanced security through technological integration is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:37 IST
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made a significant leap in fortifying India's borders with the introduction of a cutting-edge command and control system. This new initiative leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and geographic information system (GIS) technologies to enhance its defense operations along the Pakistani and Bangladeshi frontiers.

Named the Decision Support System (DSS), this platform aims to bolster the decision-making capabilities of commanders across all levels, enabling a more informed approach to border security. By integrating a comprehensive operating picture with legacy operations, the system offers commanders a robust framework for planning and executing security measures.

The BSF anticipates operational benefits from the DSS, including predictive trend analysis for effective border management. The system's capacity to engage in AI and machine learning operations on GIS data is expected to significantly improve resource allocation, help predict problematic areas, and coordinate enhanced operational planning and responses.

