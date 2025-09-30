China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

In a significant move, China has opened its stock option market to foreign investors, allowing global participation at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This initiative is part of Beijing's strategy to boost interest in yuan-denominated assets.

The Shanghai bourse now permits qualified foreign institutional investors to trade options for hedging purposes. This change allows investors to purchase or sell stocks at a set price in the future, providing a tool to mitigate risks in China's vast stock market.

The opening of the stock option market follows recent efforts to enhance foreign investor access to China's bond and currency markets, as the country positions the yuan as a viable alternative to the dollar amid shifting global trade policies.