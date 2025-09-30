Left Menu

Digital Identity Cards: A New Era in UK's Immigration Control

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plan to introduce a compulsory digital identity card for workers to curb illegal immigration has reignited debates over privacy and government control. Labour aims to prove its seriousness about immigration compared to Reform UK's stringent measures, while grappling with public opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:40 IST
Digital Identity Cards: A New Era in UK's Immigration Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a plan mandating digital identity cards for workers to address illegal immigration, a move that has stirred national debate.

The Labour Party, trailing in polls against Nigel Farage's Reform UK, seeks to differentiate itself with a more moderate approach to immigration.

The proposal includes a free mobile app verifying identity and immigration status using secure technology, though it faces significant public resistance and rekindles privacy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025