Digital Identity Cards: A New Era in UK's Immigration Control
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plan to introduce a compulsory digital identity card for workers to curb illegal immigration has reignited debates over privacy and government control. Labour aims to prove its seriousness about immigration compared to Reform UK's stringent measures, while grappling with public opposition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:40 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a plan mandating digital identity cards for workers to address illegal immigration, a move that has stirred national debate.
The Labour Party, trailing in polls against Nigel Farage's Reform UK, seeks to differentiate itself with a more moderate approach to immigration.
The proposal includes a free mobile app verifying identity and immigration status using secure technology, though it faces significant public resistance and rekindles privacy concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement