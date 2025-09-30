Digital Identity Cards: A New Era in UK's Immigration Control

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a plan mandating digital identity cards for workers to address illegal immigration, a move that has stirred national debate.

The Labour Party, trailing in polls against Nigel Farage's Reform UK, seeks to differentiate itself with a more moderate approach to immigration.

The proposal includes a free mobile app verifying identity and immigration status using secure technology, though it faces significant public resistance and rekindles privacy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)