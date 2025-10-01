Left Menu

World Liberty Financial Bridges Crypto and Commerce

World Liberty Financial, associated with the Trump family, is launching a debit card to integrate crypto with daily spending. CEO Zach Witkoff discussed asset tokenization and the $WLFI token at Singapore's TOKEN2049 conference. The venture plans to launch a stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries and currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:42 IST
In a significant initiative, World Liberty Financial, a venture linked to the Trump family, is preparing to introduce a debit card that aims to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency assets with everyday financial transactions. CEO Zach Witkoff unveiled these plans at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore.

Witkoff highlighted the upcoming pilot program for the debit card, scheduled for the next quarter, which is expected to be operational by either Q4 of this year or Q1 of 2026. At the crypto conference, he shared insights alongside Donald Trump Jr., co-founder of World Liberty Financial.

The venture is also exploring the tokenization of real-world assets such as real estate, oil, and gas. With the newly launched $WLFI tokens, Witkoff emphasized the efficiency of trading commodities like oil, gas, cotton, and timber on-chain, aligning with their broader vision of financial accessibility sans traditional banking intermediaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

