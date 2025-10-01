World Liberty Financial's Bold Crypto Card Move

World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture associated with the Trump family, is set to introduce a novel debit card merging cryptocurrency with everyday expenditures, as affirmed by CEO Zach Witkoff at the TOKEN2049 conference.

The proposed card, which may launch by Q1 of 2026, epitomizes the company's commitment to decentralized finance (DeFi), aiming to provide financial services without traditional banking intermediaries.

Alongside the launch, World Liberty is advancing efforts in tokenization and stablecoins, amidst ongoing industry scrutiny. While some criticize the familial profit from relaxed regulations, leaders like Donald Trump Jr. maintain their focus on apolitical ambitions within crypto innovation.

