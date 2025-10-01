Left Menu

World Liberty Financial's Bold Crypto Card Move

World Liberty Financial, linked to President Trump's family, plans to launch a debit card integrating crypto assets with daily transactions. Announced at TOKEN2049, the initiative aligns with their DeFi focus, promoting financial services without banks. The company's efforts include tokenization and a stablecoin. Despite criticisms, leaders assert non-political motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture associated with the Trump family, is set to introduce a novel debit card merging cryptocurrency with everyday expenditures, as affirmed by CEO Zach Witkoff at the TOKEN2049 conference.

The proposed card, which may launch by Q1 of 2026, epitomizes the company's commitment to decentralized finance (DeFi), aiming to provide financial services without traditional banking intermediaries.

Alongside the launch, World Liberty is advancing efforts in tokenization and stablecoins, amidst ongoing industry scrutiny. While some criticize the familial profit from relaxed regulations, leaders like Donald Trump Jr. maintain their focus on apolitical ambitions within crypto innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

