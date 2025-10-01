Tech Entrepreneur's Bold Pivot: From Silicon Valley to Defense Tech Innovations

In a striking career shift, Steven Simoni, a prominent tech entrepreneur, has ventured into the defense sector by co-founding Allen Control Systems. Known for previously selling his payments company to DoorDash, Simoni now spearheads the creation of the AI-powered 'Bullfrog,' an autonomous machine gun targeting drones.

With notable support, including $40 million in funding and contracts with the U.S. Army, Simoni plays a key role in Silicon Valley's shift towards military technologies amid rising global tensions. Drawing inspiration from fictional and real-life figures, he skillfully harnesses media attention to spotlight his venture in defense tech.

The bold pivot, however, sparks mixed reactions within the tech community, reflecting broader tensions over the role of technology in military advancements. As innovators like Simoni continue to navigate the complex landscape of defense tech, questions linger about the ethical implications of these groundbreaking innovations.

