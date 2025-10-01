Left Menu

Tech Entrepreneur's Bold Pivot: From Silicon Valley to Defense Tech Innovations

Steven Simoni, a former Silicon Valley entrepreneur, co-founds Allen Control Systems, creating AI-powered autonomous machine guns like the 'Bullfrog' for military use. Since selling his payments company to DoorDash in 2022, Simoni has shifted to defense technologies, securing $40 million in funding and prototypes with the U.S. Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:41 IST
Tech Entrepreneur's Bold Pivot: From Silicon Valley to Defense Tech Innovations
entrepreneur

In a striking career shift, Steven Simoni, a prominent tech entrepreneur, has ventured into the defense sector by co-founding Allen Control Systems. Known for previously selling his payments company to DoorDash, Simoni now spearheads the creation of the AI-powered 'Bullfrog,' an autonomous machine gun targeting drones.

With notable support, including $40 million in funding and contracts with the U.S. Army, Simoni plays a key role in Silicon Valley's shift towards military technologies amid rising global tensions. Drawing inspiration from fictional and real-life figures, he skillfully harnesses media attention to spotlight his venture in defense tech.

The bold pivot, however, sparks mixed reactions within the tech community, reflecting broader tensions over the role of technology in military advancements. As innovators like Simoni continue to navigate the complex landscape of defense tech, questions linger about the ethical implications of these groundbreaking innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

 India
2
Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

 Global
3
Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

 India
4
Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Scientific Excellence

Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Sci...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025