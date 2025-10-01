Left Menu

Pioneering Robotics: ARAPL's Atlas AC2000 Makes Global Waves

Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) secured its first order for the newly developed Atlas AC2000 autonomous forklift from a large US logistics player. This marks ARAPL RaaS' entry into a new product category, highlighting their global expansion strategy in the competitive warehouse robotics industry.

Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:21 IST
Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd (ARAPL) has announced a major breakthrough with its first order for the innovative Atlas AC2000 autonomous forklift. This landmark deal signals a promising entry into the mobile truck loading and unloading robotics sector, following thorough prototype testing with a major US logistics company.

The contract represents a significant milestone for ARAPL's subsidiary, ARAPL RaaS, known as Humro, as it ventures into new territory in its global expansion efforts. The arrangement, involving a three-year lease for two cutting-edge robots, is a testament to ARAPL's pioneering capabilities and successful testing.

Founder and Managing Director Milind Padole emphasized the strategic importance of this achievement for positioning 'Make In India' robotics on the world stage, challenging the dominance of US and Chinese manufacturers. The Atlas AC2000, featuring advanced LiDAR navigation and real-time obstacle detection, promises to enhance operational efficiency and integrate seamlessly with existing warehouse systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

