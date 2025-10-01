GE Aerospace Propels Tejas to New Heights with Engine Delivery

American defense giant GE Aerospace has delivered another jet engine to India's state-owned aerospace enterprise, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), bolstering the Tejas light combat aircraft program. This engine marks the second delivery from GE in recent weeks, with plans to equip new Tejas aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

HAL is poised to provide two Tejas MK1A jets to the IAF in the coming weeks, following the delivery of the F404-IN20 engine on September 30. This aligns with a February 2021 agreement, where the defense ministry finalized a substantial Rs 48,000-crore contract with HAL for procuring 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets.

Despite prior delays by GE Aerospace in engine supplies, the IAF is eager to incorporate these jets as its operational fighter squadrons have dwindled to 31 from the authorized strength of 42. The Tejas, a single-engine multi-role fighter, is adept for high-threat scenarios, featuring capabilities in air defense, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions.

