Left Menu

India's Telecom Leap: From 4G to 5G

India is set to upgrade its indigenously developed 4G network to 5G within six to eight months, according to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This move signifies India's significant progress in innovation and its burgeoning role as a leader in global telecommunications technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:48 IST
India's Telecom Leap: From 4G to 5G
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's telecom sector is poised for a significant technological leap as the indigenously developed 4G network is set to be upgraded to 5G within six to eight months, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced at the Kautilya Economic Enclave 2025.

Addressing the event, Scindia highlighted India's achievement in entering the exclusive club of countries with proprietary 4G technology, previously dominated by only a handful of companies from Sweden, Finland, South Korea, and China. He praised the launch of 92,564 towers across India, marking a milestone in enhancing national connectivity.

Scindia also discussed the broader global context, noting geopolitical turbulence and climate shocks, yet emphasizing India's robust GDP growth and role as a pivotal force for the Global South. Highlighting thriving innovation and foreign investment, he urged global stakeholders to engage with India's dynamic technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
3
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States
4
Desperation and Alarms: The Unraveling of a Contract Employee in Thrissur

Desperation and Alarms: The Unraveling of a Contract Employee in Thrissur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial sector’s big data boom still lacks benchmarking and trust

IoT and AI drive next-generation renewable power grids

AI’s role in early risk detection for safer pregnancies

Blockchain cuts costs and improves trust in supply chain financing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025