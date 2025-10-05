India's Telecom Leap: From 4G to 5G

India's telecom sector is poised for a significant technological leap as the indigenously developed 4G network is set to be upgraded to 5G within six to eight months, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced at the Kautilya Economic Enclave 2025.

Addressing the event, Scindia highlighted India's achievement in entering the exclusive club of countries with proprietary 4G technology, previously dominated by only a handful of companies from Sweden, Finland, South Korea, and China. He praised the launch of 92,564 towers across India, marking a milestone in enhancing national connectivity.

Scindia also discussed the broader global context, noting geopolitical turbulence and climate shocks, yet emphasizing India's robust GDP growth and role as a pivotal force for the Global South. Highlighting thriving innovation and foreign investment, he urged global stakeholders to engage with India's dynamic technological landscape.

