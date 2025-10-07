SCOTUS Turns Down Google's Appeal in Epic Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to temporarily block parts of a judge's ruling mandating major modifications to Google's Play Store operations. The tech company is preparing to appeal the decision stemming from a lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the creator of 'Fortnite.'

Epic Games accuses Google of monopolistic control over the app market on Android devices, particularly in how apps are accessed and transactions made. The justices' decision is a setback for Google, which sought to delay enforcement of the ruling while preparing its appeal.

In July, a federal appeals court upheld the lower judge's sweeping injunction against Google. The case is emblematic of mounting legal challenges facing tech giants accused of leveraging their market dominance in anti-competitive ways.