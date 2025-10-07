SCOTUS Turns Down Google's Appeal in Epic Legal Battle
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to pause parts of a ruling requiring Google to alter its Play Store operations. The decision is part of an ongoing legal battle with Epic Games, which accuses Google of monopolistic practices in the app market.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to temporarily block parts of a judge's ruling mandating major modifications to Google's Play Store operations. The tech company is preparing to appeal the decision stemming from a lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the creator of 'Fortnite.'
Epic Games accuses Google of monopolistic control over the app market on Android devices, particularly in how apps are accessed and transactions made. The justices' decision is a setback for Google, which sought to delay enforcement of the ruling while preparing its appeal.
In July, a federal appeals court upheld the lower judge's sweeping injunction against Google. The case is emblematic of mounting legal challenges facing tech giants accused of leveraging their market dominance in anti-competitive ways.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rejects Sberbank's Appeal in Anti-Terrorism Lawsuit
First lawsuit filed against Trump's "arbitrary" $100,000 H-1B visa rule
UPDATE 1-Trump's $100,000 fee for H-1B worker visas challenged in lawsuit
Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming UN agency enabled Hamas' deadly attack on Israel
UPDATE 3-Trump's $100,000 fee for H-1B worker visas challenged in lawsuit