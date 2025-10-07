Left Menu

Harnessing AI for the Greater Good: India's Balanced Approach to Innovation and Regulation

India is leveraging AI for social benefits while prioritizing innovation and regulating potential harm. Key sectors will regulate AI according to their domain needs. The AI Safety Institute leads this regulation model. The Conclave on AI Governance discusses balancing technology growth and regulation, emphasizing the importance of fairness in India's gig economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:17 IST
India is making strides in utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for societal benefit while maintaining a focus on innovation. The country's regulatory approach is aimed at controlling potential harm rather than stifling growth, according to Abhishek Singh, CEO of IndiaAI Mission.

Speaking at the Conclave on AI Governance organized by IIT Madras' Centre for Responsible AI, Singh highlighted India's strengths in AI talent and startup ecosystems. He warned against premature regulation that might hinder local AI industries in favor of big tech companies.

The Conclave, a precursor to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, discussed the importance of regulating AI applications within specific sectors. Singh cited healthcare and financial services as examples, which would be overseen by respective sector regulators. The event also launched a report by CeRAI examining AI's impact on the gig economy, focusing on fairness and worker rights.

