Increff Unveils Merchandising Software on Microsoft AppSource
Increff, a retail technology leader, expands its global reach by listing its AI-powered Merchandising Software on Microsoft AppSource. This move further enhances inventory management and decision-making processes for over 700 brands worldwide, fostering sustainable growth and efficiency across industries like fashion and electronics. Partnering with Increff optimizes business operations.
Increff has announced the addition of its Merchandising Software to Microsoft AppSource, a prominent online cloud marketplace known for providing customized business solutions. Increff, a leader in retail technology, specializes in inventory management and supply chain optimization, assisting over 700 brands globally with its AI-powered software.
The incorporation of this software into Microsoft AppSource allows businesses across various sectors, such as fashion and electronics, to make data-driven decisions, enhance efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth. Company's CEO, Rajul Jain, emphasizes the transformative impact of Microsoft Azure on their operations, empowering them to deliver insights efficiently.
"Listing on AppSource simplifies the process for businesses to integrate Increff's powerful merchandising software into their existing Azure environment," Jain noted. Microsoft officials commend the inclusion, highlighting the value and flexibility that AppSource brings to global enterprises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
