Left Menu

Globe Teleservices and Cellcard Unite for Enhanced SMS Security in Cambodia

Globe Teleservices has partnered with Cellcard to deliver an A2P SMS firewall solution in Cambodia, aiming to protect against SMS fraud and enhance revenue. Completed in record time, the partnership showcases agility and expertise while driving secure telecom innovations in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:31 IST
Globe Teleservices and Cellcard Unite for Enhanced SMS Security in Cambodia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a landmark collaboration, Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd., a prominent global telecom solutions provider, has teamed up with Cellcard, a leading mobile network operator in Cambodia, to introduce a cutting-edge A2P SMS firewall solution. This strategic alliance targets growing A2P fraud threats such as SMS spoofing and SIM farming, aiming to enhance network security and protect customer trust.

Remarkably, Globe Teleservices completed the deployment of this firewall solution in just 60 days, emphasizing their dedication to fast-paced innovation and robust telecom solutions for operators and subscribers alike. Through this rapid deployment, both companies have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding messaging channels and turning potential vulnerabilities into profitable ventures.

This partnership is set to revolutionize Cambodia's telecom infrastructure. Leaders from both companies express optimism for a secure and scalable telecom ecosystem across Southeast Asia, paving the way for future collaborations. The joint venture not only strengthens telecom infrastructure but also showcases the potential for unlocking new avenues of value creation in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Paves the Way for Automated Vehicle Testing Revolution

Assam Paves the Way for Automated Vehicle Testing Revolution

 India
2
Commemorating Courage: IAF Chief Honors Gallant Officers at Anniversary Ceremony

Commemorating Courage: IAF Chief Honors Gallant Officers at Anniversary Cere...

 India
3
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

 India
4
Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conferen...

 Barbados

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025