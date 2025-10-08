Globe Teleservices and Cellcard Unite for Enhanced SMS Security in Cambodia

In a landmark collaboration, Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd., a prominent global telecom solutions provider, has teamed up with Cellcard, a leading mobile network operator in Cambodia, to introduce a cutting-edge A2P SMS firewall solution. This strategic alliance targets growing A2P fraud threats such as SMS spoofing and SIM farming, aiming to enhance network security and protect customer trust.

Remarkably, Globe Teleservices completed the deployment of this firewall solution in just 60 days, emphasizing their dedication to fast-paced innovation and robust telecom solutions for operators and subscribers alike. Through this rapid deployment, both companies have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding messaging channels and turning potential vulnerabilities into profitable ventures.

This partnership is set to revolutionize Cambodia's telecom infrastructure. Leaders from both companies express optimism for a secure and scalable telecom ecosystem across Southeast Asia, paving the way for future collaborations. The joint venture not only strengthens telecom infrastructure but also showcases the potential for unlocking new avenues of value creation in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)