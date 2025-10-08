German Cartel Office Investigates Temu's Pricing Practices

Germany's cartel office has launched an investigation into Temu to determine if the Chinese e-commerce platform is affecting third-party merchants' pricing, potentially violating competition laws.

Andreas Mundt, the cartel office president, expressed suspicion that Temu might impose unreasonable pricing requirements on merchants, which could harm competition and result in price increases on other sales channels.

The inquiry targets Dublin-based Whaleco Technology Limited, which runs Temu in Germany. The company insists on compliance with relevant laws and believes concerns will be resolved. Temu has been operational for a year in Germany, with a vast user base.

