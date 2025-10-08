Left Menu

German Cartel Office Investigates Temu's Pricing Practices

Germany's cartel office is investigating Temu for potentially influencing third-party merchants' pricing on its e-commerce platform. Concerns are raised that Temu's practices may unfairly restrict competition and lead to price hikes. The proceedings target Whaleco Technology Limited, the operator of Temu in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:45 IST
German Cartel Office Investigates Temu's Pricing Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's cartel office has launched an investigation into Temu to determine if the Chinese e-commerce platform is affecting third-party merchants' pricing, potentially violating competition laws.

Andreas Mundt, the cartel office president, expressed suspicion that Temu might impose unreasonable pricing requirements on merchants, which could harm competition and result in price increases on other sales channels.

The inquiry targets Dublin-based Whaleco Technology Limited, which runs Temu in Germany. The company insists on compliance with relevant laws and believes concerns will be resolved. Temu has been operational for a year in Germany, with a vast user base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Paves the Way for Automated Vehicle Testing Revolution

Assam Paves the Way for Automated Vehicle Testing Revolution

 India
2
Commemorating Courage: IAF Chief Honors Gallant Officers at Anniversary Ceremony

Commemorating Courage: IAF Chief Honors Gallant Officers at Anniversary Cere...

 India
3
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security: Focus on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

 India
4
Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conferen...

 Barbados

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025