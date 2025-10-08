German Cartel Office Investigates Temu's Pricing Practices
Germany's cartel office is investigating Temu for potentially influencing third-party merchants' pricing on its e-commerce platform. Concerns are raised that Temu's practices may unfairly restrict competition and lead to price hikes. The proceedings target Whaleco Technology Limited, the operator of Temu in Germany.
Germany's cartel office has launched an investigation into Temu to determine if the Chinese e-commerce platform is affecting third-party merchants' pricing, potentially violating competition laws.
Andreas Mundt, the cartel office president, expressed suspicion that Temu might impose unreasonable pricing requirements on merchants, which could harm competition and result in price increases on other sales channels.
The inquiry targets Dublin-based Whaleco Technology Limited, which runs Temu in Germany. The company insists on compliance with relevant laws and believes concerns will be resolved. Temu has been operational for a year in Germany, with a vast user base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Hosts Innovative Safe Construction Model Competition
UEFA's Stand Against Super League: A Call for Open Competition in European Soccer
Competition Commission Approves Temasek and Ivanhoe Cambridge Real Estate Investment Deal
Tesla Unveils Budget-Friendly Models Amidst Intensifying Market Competition
BSNL Surpasses Airtel in Mobile Customer Growth Amidst Telecom Competition