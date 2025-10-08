Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Record-Breaking FDI Boost

Andhra Pradesh's State Investment Promotion Board approved investments of Rs 1.14 lakh crore, including a record Rs 87,000 crore from a Google subsidiary, marking India's largest-ever FDI. The investments span various sectors, promising significant job creation and positioning Visakhapatnam as a major tech hub with a new data center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:13 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Record-Breaking FDI Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has approved 30 investments totaling Rs 1.14 lakh crore, including a significant Rs 87,000 crore inflow from a Google subsidiary. This approval is touted as India's 'highest ever FDI', aiming to generate around 67,000 jobs, an official release stated on Wednesday.

Chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the 11th SIPB meeting greenlit investments across IT, fuel, tourism, aerospace, and food processing sectors. Among the approved investments, Raiden Infotech India Ltd plans to establish India's largest data center in Visakhapatnam, highlighting the region's growing importance as a technological ecosystem.

The initiative seeks to transform Visakhapatnam into a 'Data Valley', projected to create employment for five lakh individuals. With a strategic focus on economic regions and enhanced infrastructure, the state aims to align its rapid industrial growth, promising an economic boon for regions like Rayalaseema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025