Pioneers of Quantum Physics and Molecular Innovation Win Nobel Praise

In a groundbreaking advancement for the scientific community, U.S. scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis were awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics. Their experiments highlighting quantum physics in motion promise significant leaps in digital technology development.

The Nobel chemistry prize also marked a remarkable achievement as scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi received accolades for pioneering efforts in molecular architecture. They developed materials akin to 'Hermione's handbag', which can address pressing environmental challenges such as climate change.

The creation of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) by the chemistry laureates offers potential solutions for critical issues like fresh water scarcity. These MOFs can harvest water from desert air, capture carbon emissions, and store harmful gases, paving the way for sustainable environmental technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)