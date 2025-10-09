Tata Elxsi Navigates Decline with Overseas Growth Boost

Design and technology firm Tata Elxsi has announced a 32.5% decrease in net profit for the July-September quarter of FY26, with figures dropping to Rs 154.8 crore from Rs 229.4 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations fell to Rs 918 crore, marking a 3.8% decline from Rs 955 crore in Q2 FY25. Despite challenging market conditions and geopolitical complexities, Tata Elxsi reported robust quarter-on-quarter growth in foreign markets, notably a 7.9% rise in the US. The Media & Communication sector, responsible for over 31% of the company's revenue, posted a 6.8% growth, fueled by substantial new deal acquisitions.

Meanwhile, the transportation division, making up more than half of the firm's revenue, recorded a 0.7% increase this quarter, bolstered by large deal wins and global OEM SDV programs. Tata Elxsi concluded the quarter with an employee count of 11,951. On the stock market front, shares of the company climbed by 2.08% to end at Rs 5,573.15 on Thursday.