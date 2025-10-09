India Prepares for Satellite Broadband Revolution

India is on the brink of a satellite broadband revolution as companies finalize their rollout plans, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, Scindia emphasized the importance of forthcoming spectrum pricing from regulator Trai.

Licenses for satellite communication services have been granted to Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES, with a Letter of Intent issued to Starlink, owned by Elon Musk. This move sets the stage for an intense competition to deliver broadband from above, with industry heavyweights eagerly preparing their strategies.

While anticipation grows, the government remains firm on its current stake in Vodafone Idea, denying any plans to increase it. Meanwhile, the digital economy's contribution to GDP is poised for growth, targeting a rise from 12-14% to 20% over the next decade.