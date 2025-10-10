Delhi Revolutionizes Public Services with WhatsApp Integration

The Delhi government is set to transform public services access with its new 'Governance through WhatsApp' initiative. Residents will soon be able to request services like birth and caste certificates through WhatsApp, thanks to artificial intelligence.

Aiming to simplify access to nearly 50 government services, a bilingual chatbot in Hindi and English will assist users in applying, uploading documents, and paying fees. This ambitious project is spearheaded by the Information Technology Department.

To ensure efficient service delivery, a real-time monitoring dashboard will be developed. A tech company will be contracted to design and deploy the new system, marking a significant shift in how government services are provided in Delhi.