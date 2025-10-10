Sona Comstar and NEURA Robotics Join Forces to Revolutionize Robotics

Sona Comstar, an auto parts manufacturer, has announced a strategic agreement with Germany's NEURA Robotics to jointly develop cutting-edge technologies in the realm of robotics. This collaboration aims to industrialize advanced robots and humanoids both in India and internationally, marking a significant step forward in automation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes shared goals for both companies, combining Sona Comstar's engineering acumen with NEURA's pioneering robotics technologies. Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO at Sona Comstar, stated this partnership will enable the delivery of world-class solutions globally.

Highlighting the emerging era of intelligent automation, this strategic alliance is expected to fuel growth within the industrial and humanoid robotics sector, transforming manufacturing and logistics worldwide. NEURA Robotics' CEO David Reger emphasized that the collaboration unites their respective strengths to redefine mobility and intelligent robotics, setting new standards for innovation.