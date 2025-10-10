Left Menu

Singapore Grapples with Online Harm: A Digital Safety Challenge

A recent survey reveals that over 80% of Singapore's residents encountered harmful online content in the past year, including scams and cyberbullying. The Ministry of Digital Development and Information highlights the urgent need for effective regulation, noting the highest occurrences on major social media platforms and messaging apps.

A new survey by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information reveals that over four in five Singapore residents have faced harmful online content, such as scams, violence, and cyberbullying, in the past year.

Released findings from the Perceptions of Digitalisation Survey and Smart Nation Policy Perception Survey highlight the prevalence of content supporting illegal activities as the most frequently encountered issue. This is followed by sexual and violent content, as well as cyberbullying and material inciting racial or religious tensions.

Respondents reported encountering harmful content mostly on major social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, with varying rates on Instagram, TikTok, and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. The ministry underscores the necessity of regulatory measures to protect citizens against escalating online harms.

