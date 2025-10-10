Microsoft Enhances Compliance Framework for India Amid Legal Turmoil
Microsoft has revamped its compliance framework in India after a legal dispute over email service blocking. The tech giant unveiled digital commitments to align with India's regulatory needs, aiming to prevent future legal challenges. Actions include updated review protocols and a new Public Sector Council.
In a decisive move to prevent future legal entanglements, Microsoft Corp has refined its compliance framework in India. This comes in the wake of a legal tussle over the blocking of email services linked to Russia-backed Nayara Energy. The overhaul is designed to meet India's specific needs.
This summer, Microsoft ceased email services for Nayara Energy following EU sanctions, leading to a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. Services were restored before proceedings commenced. To avert similar scenarios, Microsoft has implemented comprehensive governance measures.
New protocols include jurisdictional safeguards and transparency measures. The establishment of a Public Sector and Critical Infrastructure Customer Council will aid collaboration in energy, healthcare, and financial services sectors, underscoring Microsoft's commitment to India's digital ecosystem.
