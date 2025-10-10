Microsoft Enhances Compliance Framework for India Amid Legal Turmoil

In a decisive move to prevent future legal entanglements, Microsoft Corp has refined its compliance framework in India. This comes in the wake of a legal tussle over the blocking of email services linked to Russia-backed Nayara Energy. The overhaul is designed to meet India's specific needs.

This summer, Microsoft ceased email services for Nayara Energy following EU sanctions, leading to a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. Services were restored before proceedings commenced. To avert similar scenarios, Microsoft has implemented comprehensive governance measures.

New protocols include jurisdictional safeguards and transparency measures. The establishment of a Public Sector and Critical Infrastructure Customer Council will aid collaboration in energy, healthcare, and financial services sectors, underscoring Microsoft's commitment to India's digital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)