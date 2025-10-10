Left Menu

Microsoft Enhances Compliance Framework for India Amid Legal Turmoil

Microsoft has revamped its compliance framework in India after a legal dispute over email service blocking. The tech giant unveiled digital commitments to align with India's regulatory needs, aiming to prevent future legal challenges. Actions include updated review protocols and a new Public Sector Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:12 IST
Microsoft Enhances Compliance Framework for India Amid Legal Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to prevent future legal entanglements, Microsoft Corp has refined its compliance framework in India. This comes in the wake of a legal tussle over the blocking of email services linked to Russia-backed Nayara Energy. The overhaul is designed to meet India's specific needs.

This summer, Microsoft ceased email services for Nayara Energy following EU sanctions, leading to a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. Services were restored before proceedings commenced. To avert similar scenarios, Microsoft has implemented comprehensive governance measures.

New protocols include jurisdictional safeguards and transparency measures. The establishment of a Public Sector and Critical Infrastructure Customer Council will aid collaboration in energy, healthcare, and financial services sectors, underscoring Microsoft's commitment to India's digital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures

Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures

 India
2
End of an Era: Remembering 'The Kitchen Mogul' T T Jagannathan

End of an Era: Remembering 'The Kitchen Mogul' T T Jagannathan

 India
3
Stormy Politics: Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Postponed Amidst Allegations

Stormy Politics: Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Postponed Amidst ...

 India
4
Rubicon Research IPO Sees Strong Demand, Fully Subscribed by Day Two

Rubicon Research IPO Sees Strong Demand, Fully Subscribed by Day Two

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025