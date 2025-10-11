Trump's Game-Changer on U.S. Drug Prices

President Donald Trump is poised to announce a new strategy on Friday to slash U.S. drug prices, partnering with AstraZeneca in a significant health policy move, according to White House sources. The planned model aims to enforce 'most-favored-nation' drug pricing to alleviate prescription costs.

The White House initiative, following a cost-cutting agreement with Pfizer, targets reducing drug prices for Medicaid recipients and through an online platform, TrumpRx, expected next year. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot will be present for the landmark announcement, underscoring the company's commitment to the U.S. market.

The deal signifies Trump's escalating campaign against exorbitant drug prices, exerting pressure on pharmaceutical giants to align U.S. prices with those in other developed countries. Trump's previous threats of 100% tariffs appear to have influenced this strategic shift in pharmaceutical pricing and manufacturing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)