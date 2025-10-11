Left Menu

Trump's Game-Changer on U.S. Drug Prices

President Trump is set to announce a plan to lower U.S. drug prices, in collaboration with AstraZeneca. The initiative aims to make prescription drugs more affordable, especially under Medicaid. The announcement follows a similar deal with Pfizer and seeks to implement 'most-favored-nation' drug pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:24 IST
Trump's Game-Changer on U.S. Drug Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is poised to announce a new strategy on Friday to slash U.S. drug prices, partnering with AstraZeneca in a significant health policy move, according to White House sources. The planned model aims to enforce 'most-favored-nation' drug pricing to alleviate prescription costs.

The White House initiative, following a cost-cutting agreement with Pfizer, targets reducing drug prices for Medicaid recipients and through an online platform, TrumpRx, expected next year. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot will be present for the landmark announcement, underscoring the company's commitment to the U.S. market.

The deal signifies Trump's escalating campaign against exorbitant drug prices, exerting pressure on pharmaceutical giants to align U.S. prices with those in other developed countries. Trump's previous threats of 100% tariffs appear to have influenced this strategic shift in pharmaceutical pricing and manufacturing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

 Global
2
Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: Lecornu's Reappointment Amidst French Crisis

Political Turmoil: Lecornu's Reappointment Amidst French Crisis

 Global
4
Trump's Diplomacy: A Double-Edged Sword in Gaza

Trump's Diplomacy: A Double-Edged Sword in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025