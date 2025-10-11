Driving Tech Forward: PM Modi Meets Qualcomm CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon to discuss India's progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology innovation. The talks underscored India's growing prowess in these fields and Qualcomm's commitment to collaborating with India.

Modi expressed enthusiasm about the meeting, highlighting Qualcomm's dedication to India's AI and semiconductor initiatives. He noted the country's unmatched talent and potential to foster technology shaping the future.

Meanwhile, Amon emphasized the importance of nurturing a wider partnership with India. The conversation included aspirations to build an expansive ecosystem in AI across various sectors like smartphones, PCs, and industrial applications, pointing towards future technologies like 6G.

