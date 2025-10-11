Left Menu

Kerala's Economic Revival: The Return of Professionals Fuels Growth

Kerala is experiencing reverse migration as 40,000 professionals returned in 2025, indicating economic resilience. Industries Minister P Rajeev announced free cybersecurity services for 500 businesses. The Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit 2025 highlighted the need for strong cybersecurity, emphasizing support for startups and MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:13 IST
Kerala's Economic Revival: The Return of Professionals Fuels Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is witnessing a promising economic resurgence with a significant reverse migration of professionals, according to Industries Minister P Rajeev. Speaking at the Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit 2025, Rajeev noted that around 40,000 professionals working abroad had returned to the state in the first seven months of 2025, marking a trend highlighted by LinkedIn.

The minister also announced that Dubai-based firm F9 Infotech will provide complimentary 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring services to the first 500 companies to register within the next 30 days. This strategic initiative aims to provide startups, MSMEs, and growing enterprises with valuable cybersecurity insights, often limited by cost constraints.

Highlighting global cybersecurity challenges, Gopan Sivasankaran of Sophos noted the massive financial impact of cybercrime. He urged the need for a robust security framework to combat these threats. The summit, organized by F9 Infotech in collaboration with Kerala's government and the Kerala Startup Mission, underlined efforts to bolster cyber resilience among small businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
2
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India
3
Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan's Spin Strategy Under Spotlight: Will Sajid Khan Play Against South Africa?

Pakistan's Spin Strategy Under Spotlight: Will Sajid Khan Play Against South...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025