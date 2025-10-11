Kerala's Economic Revival: The Return of Professionals Fuels Growth

Kerala is witnessing a promising economic resurgence with a significant reverse migration of professionals, according to Industries Minister P Rajeev. Speaking at the Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit 2025, Rajeev noted that around 40,000 professionals working abroad had returned to the state in the first seven months of 2025, marking a trend highlighted by LinkedIn.

The minister also announced that Dubai-based firm F9 Infotech will provide complimentary 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring services to the first 500 companies to register within the next 30 days. This strategic initiative aims to provide startups, MSMEs, and growing enterprises with valuable cybersecurity insights, often limited by cost constraints.

Highlighting global cybersecurity challenges, Gopan Sivasankaran of Sophos noted the massive financial impact of cybercrime. He urged the need for a robust security framework to combat these threats. The summit, organized by F9 Infotech in collaboration with Kerala's government and the Kerala Startup Mission, underlined efforts to bolster cyber resilience among small businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)