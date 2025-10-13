Left Menu

GalaxEye Launches 'Mission Drishti': India's Largest Private Satellite for Global Earth Observation

GalaxEye is set to launch 'Mission Drishti,' the world's first multi-sensor Earth observation satellite, next year. Weighing 160 kg, it's India's largest private satellite, using advanced technology for high-resolution, all-weather imagery. It aims to revolutionize geospatial analysis for diverse applications globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

GalaxEye, a pioneering space-tech start-up, has announced the impending launch of the world's first multi-sensor Earth observation satellite, 'Mission Drishti,' in early 2024. The Bengaluru-based company plans to set up a constellation of satellites over the next four years, marking a milestone in the Indian private space sector.

Weighing in at 160 kg, Mission Drishti is touted as India's largest privately built satellite, boasting the country's highest resolution for Earth observation. Utilizing proprietary SyncFused Opto-SAR technology, the satellite combines Synthetic Aperture Radar with multispectral sensors, offering continuous high-resolution imagery under all weather conditions.

The satellite provides a 1.5-meter resolution, facilitating advanced geospatial analysis for numerous applications—ranging from border surveillance to disaster management. GalaxEye co-founder and CEO, Suyash Singh, emphasized the transformative potential of this technology to enhance intelligence for businesses, governments, and communities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

