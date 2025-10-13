Revolutionizing Mail Delivery: Drones Take Flight in Gadchiroli

In an innovative move, drones are set to change the face of mail delivery in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. Officials announced on Monday that these unmanned aircraft will navigate the region's dense forests and challenging terrain, offering a quicker, more efficient solution for postal services.

The implementation follows a pattern seen in Matheran, a hill station near Mumbai, where drone deliveries have previously been deployed. The new system promises to cut delivery times significantly. Currently, mail taken to Gadchiroli's branch office takes two days to reach its final destination, but with drones, same-day delivery is anticipated.

In a bid to incorporate drone service, the Chandrapur Division's Assistant Superintendent of the Post-office, Lalit Borkar, confirmed that a list of 27 villages has been submitted to the Regional Office in Nagpur for approval. Each drone, capable of carrying between 5 to 7 kilograms of mail, could soon be airborne, contingent on final nods from senior postal authorities.

