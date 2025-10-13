PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Integration

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has unveiled PM GatiShakti -- Offshore, heralded as a digital innovation set to transform the planning and management of offshore projects across India. The platform promises a unified geospatial interface, streamlining data from numerous government ministries and departments to facilitate informed decision-making.

This initiative aims to bolster India's Blue economy, assisting in the nation's shift toward green energy and sustainable coastal development. An exemplary use case includes optimizing offshore power transmission routes by integrating diverse datasets across ministries concerned with power, petroleum, the environment, and more.

Additionally, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched LEAPS 2025, emphasizing logistics excellence as part of the National Logistics Policy and PM GatiShakti vision. Applications for LEAPS 2025 have opened, encouraging participation across multiple logistics sectors through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal until November 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)