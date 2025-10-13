Left Menu

Cape Verde's Historic Entry into World Cup 2026

Cape Verde has made history by qualifying for their first World Cup after a decisive 3-0 victory over Eswatini. They are now the second smallest country to qualify for the tournament, which will be hosted by Canada, the U.S., and Mexico in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Praia | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:34 IST
Cape Verde's Historic Entry into World Cup 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cabo Verde

Cape Verde has successfully qualified for their first-ever World Cup, making history with a 3-0 victory against Eswatini on Monday. This momentous win secured their place at the top of their African zone group, allowing them to advance to the prestigious tournament.

This achievement is particularly significant as Cape Verde, with a population of approximately 600,000, becomes the second smallest nation in history to qualify for the World Cup. It underscores the country's growing prowess in international football and marks a milestone for the West African archipelago.

The 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, will now feature Cape Verde among the world's elite football nations. Their impressive qualification run will be remembered as a historic moment of pride for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
3
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India
4
McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Contro...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025