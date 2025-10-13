Cape Verde's Historic Entry into World Cup 2026

Cape Verde has successfully qualified for their first-ever World Cup, making history with a 3-0 victory against Eswatini on Monday. This momentous win secured their place at the top of their African zone group, allowing them to advance to the prestigious tournament.

This achievement is particularly significant as Cape Verde, with a population of approximately 600,000, becomes the second smallest nation in history to qualify for the World Cup. It underscores the country's growing prowess in international football and marks a milestone for the West African archipelago.

The 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, will now feature Cape Verde among the world's elite football nations. Their impressive qualification run will be remembered as a historic moment of pride for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)