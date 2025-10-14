Left Menu

Robinhood Eyes Expansion in Prediction Markets

Robinhood Markets is exploring the rapidly growing prediction markets for potential acquisitions, as the sector gains popularity globally. While considering acquisitions, Robinhood aims to balance product development with its proficient engineering team. The company also contemplates joint ventures or partnerships as alternatives for growth.

Robinhood Markets is strategically assessing acquisitions within the burgeoning prediction markets sector. A senior executive revealed to Reuters that the company, riding a wave of global interest in these once-niche assets, is keen on opportunities that may align with its expansion plans.

Prediction markets have surged in popularity, initially gaining traction during the last U.S. presidential election and now offering investors the chance to wager on a wide array of events, from economic policies to major sporting events. Recent industry movements include startups like Underdog introducing event contract-based wagering systems, and Intercontinental Exchange's substantial investment in Polymarket.

Operating in collaboration with Kalshi and ForecastEx, Robinhood has seen a significant boost in event contract trading, with projections indicating substantial revenue contributions. As the company aims to diversify from its retail trading origin into a comprehensive financial services provider, its stock market performance reflects this trajectory, significantly elevating its market value and positioning within the S&P 500 index.

